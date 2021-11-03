Joseph Edward Acker III
Joseph Edward Acker III, 75, of Broadway, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Acker was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late Mary Jo Paxton Kiser.
After completing high school, Joe enlisted in the Army and served honorably in the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of Specialist E5. He later attended Madison College where he earned a Bachelor’s in Theater.
On June 25, 1983, he married Betty Jo Walker. Joe worked at the Harrisonburg Auto Auction and substitute taught prior to retirement. Joe possessed strong Christian faith and conviction. He loved his church, his veterans group, community theater productions, historic sites, and telling jokes.
Joe is survived by a daughter, Katy Eller and her husband, Stephen, of Williamsburg; a son, Michael Acker of Broadway; and two grandchildren, Elise Eller and Beckett Eller.
Those wishing to may view and sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
A private graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s honor to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
