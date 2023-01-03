Joseph Ellwood May, 97, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Dec. 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 24, 1925, the youngest child of the late Russell C. and Ada Wittig May.
He was a lifelong family farmer with his wife and sons. In 1948, he signed a baseball contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers and played three years in the minor leagues. From 1950-1952, he was enlisted in the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany. After his service he played one more year of baseball until an arm injury ended his playing. He was the last surviving charter member of the Mathias Ruritan Club with 70 years of perfect attendance and community service. He was a member of the WV Farm Bureau and former member of the Hardy County School Board. He was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton, Va.
On June 27, 1954, he was united in marriage for 68 years to Vada Turner May, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Lareth L. May of Timberville, Merrill L. May (Tammy), of Baker, W.Va., and Terry J. May of Mathias; two grandsons, Derek May (Kaitlyn), of Elberon, Va., and Paul Summers (Rachelle), of Michigan; a granddaughter, Brittany Yannielo of Texas; and six great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Russell J. May; a sister, Inez Halterman; and an infant daughter, Erin Jane May.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial at Martin Luther Lutheran Cemetery will be held privately. No formal family visitation at Grandle Funeral Home is planned.
Friends may pay their respects at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va. on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mathias Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 84, Mathias, WV 26812 or the Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 16170 Bergton Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Grandle Funeral Home, Grant Memorial Hospice, hospice nurse; Stephanie Bedal, and caregiver, Kathy White for their care and concern during Ellwood’s illness and passing.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.