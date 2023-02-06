Joseph Henry “Dick” Hawkins Jr., 87, of Keezletown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at his home. Mr. Hawkins was born June 24, 1935, in McGaheysville and was a son of the late Joseph Henry Hawkins Sr. and Pauline Rodgers Hawkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Roy “Peanut” Hawkins and William “Bill” Hawkins; and his beloved border collie, “Sadie.”
He served our country in the United States Army and enjoyed woodworking. He loved his family and enjoyed the grandkids and great-grandkids sitting on his lap. He worked for Betts & Frazier Concrete and retired from his longstanding career at C.S. Mundy’s Quarry. He was a devoted husband, an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
On Feb. 4, 1961, he married the love of his life, Evelyn Knupp Hawkins, who survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Elizabeth Annette Hicks and husband, Robert, of Linville and Catherine Hawkins Blaine and husband, Terry, of Broadway; a brother, Jerry “Pete” Hawkins of McGaheysville; sisters, Helen Breeden of McGaheysville and Ruby Styer of Ephrata, Pa.; grandchildren, Tara Hottinger and husband, Jeremy, Megan Summers and fiancé, Greg Will, Adam Heatwole and wife, Ashlie, and Travis Summers and wife, Lillian; and great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Hottinger, Adriene Cline, Carson Summers, Carter Will, Reagan Summers and Saylor Summers.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jerry O’Hara officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
