Joseph “Joe” Cecil Hash passed away at his home in Grottoes on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. He was 96. He was the last of 14 children born to John and Minnie Whitlow Hash on July 7, 1925. He was born in Chancellor, Va.
Joe graduated from Spotsylvania High School in 1942. After graduation, he worked various jobs including the C&O Railroad. He enlisted in the Coast Guard and played pro baseball for some minor teams. He decided to become a Virginia State Trooper and graduated from the academy in Richmond and was the first state trooper assigned to Elkton, Va. from 1949-1960. He told me many times he wished he had of stayed, but he left there and joined Nationwide Insurance Company and retired from there in 1993.
He married Shirley Watson Hash on Nov. 11, 1944; she preceded him in death in 1989 from a car accident.
Joe is best remembered from his trooper days, known as Trooper Hash. He is also remembered for “The Perfect” game he pitched at the old Memorial Stadium. He was the southpaw known as Lefty Hash. He loved his family, God and country and especially the love of his guns and his home they built in Grottoes, Va. He was an avid supporter of the NRA and all police and military. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and woodworking.
He is survived by a daughter, Amy H. Donovan and her husband, Wayne, of Weyers Cave, their children, Chad and his wife, Laura, Casey Napier and her husband, Doug; a son, Joe W. Hash of Grottoes, and his three sons, Joey, David and Mark, a daughter, Terry O’Roark and husband, Larry, and her son, Jay Shifflett and his wife, Jenny; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Friends may also call at the home of his daughter, Amy, 214 Houff Road, Weyers Cave, at other times. Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local police department in memory of Trooper Joe C. Hash.
Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.