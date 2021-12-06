Joseph “Joe” Pryor Brown, 80, a resident of Port Republic, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. He was born Dec. 15, 1940, in Renick, W.Va., and was the son of the late Pryor Cecil and Mabel Scott Brown.
Joe graduated from Renick High School in 1959. In 1962, he moved to Arlington and went to work at Safeway as a butcher for 22 years; he then went to Food Lion where he was Market Manager for 28 years before retiring. Joe was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. He was part of the 4th Infantry Division and served in Vietnam from 1967-1968. He was an E5 and awarded the Army Accommodation Medal for a job well done.
He was a member of the Renick Baptist Church in Renick, W.Va., and attended Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville. He was also a member of the Dayton American Legion and the Harrisonburg Lions Club. He always enjoyed a good game of golf.
On May 29, 2010, he married Charlotte Messersmith Brown, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tonya Johnson and husband, Roscoe, of Richmond; a son, Jason Brown and wife, Vanessa, of Churchville; a granddaughter, Isabella Grace Brown of Churchville; a stepson, Kenneth G. Hilbert and wife, Sharon, of Fishersville; a stepgrandson, Marshall G. Hilbert of Richmond; a stepgranddaughter, Emma Brooks Hilbert of Arlington; a special cousin, Mary P. Taylor of Renick, W.Va.; two special childhood friends, Richard Smith and Hank Mayhew; two sisters-in-law, Judy and June Brown; special adopted grandchildren, Eden, Emmaline and Beckum; and his very special buddy, Oscar, the cat, whom he loved dearly. Also, three special friends, Dan Bowen, Greg Proffett and Norman Southerly.
Two brothers, James Edward Brown and John Robert Brown preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Mt. Olive Brethren Church with Dr. Fred Miller officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, McGaheysville. Military honors will be by the Dayton American Legion Post.
A special thank you to the Amedisys Hospice of Charlottesville who gave Joe such wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dayton American Legion, Harrisonburg Lions Club, Mt. Olive Brethren Church and Amedisys Hospice of Charlottesville.
Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
