Joseph “Sweet Pea” Eugene Foy Jr., 83, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. He was born June 19, 1936, in Chicago, Ill., and was a son of the late Joseph Eugene Foy Sr. and Anna Belle Heinlein.
Joseph served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He worked and lived in the Chicago area for many years before coming to Elkton in 1998 to retire. He enjoyed watching Westerns and eating at Terri’s Café. He also enjoyed his neighbors on Summit Avenue in Elkton.
He is survived by his adopted daughter, Cindy Lambert, and a brother, James Foy, of Winfield, Ill.
A graveside service will be conducted next week at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in River Grove, Ill.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
