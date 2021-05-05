Joseph Thomas Barrett, 92, of Mount Crawford, Va., left this earthly life to join his Lord and Savior on May 2, 2021. He was born on Aug. 4, 1928, in West Hazleton, Pa.
Survivors include Mary Charlotte (Keezel) Barrett, his wife of 70 years; children, Nancy Barrett Howes of Verona, Va., Linda Barrett of Fairfax, Va., and James Barrett of Mount Crawford; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Joe entered the U.S. Army as a Private in WWII. After returning to the U.S. and working, he signed with the National Guard, and served another tour of duty in Korea as a 2nd Lieutenant, later promoted to 1st Lieutenant. Joe was randomly selected to participate in top secret Atomic Testing in White Sands, N.M., which classified him as an Atomic Veteran.
Following his military service, Joe graduated in 1960 with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. Joe retired as a Director for Lockheed Electronics Co. Inc. after 30 years with the company. Programs he directed and managed included AUTEC, the permanent installation of the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center sensitive electronic "ear" designed to probe the sounds of the sea, which is still in operation today; the malfunction detection system of the C-5A Galaxy, the largest aircraft in the world at the time, and was present at the inaugural flight along with President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Other Lockheed programs he directed ranged from the missile defense systems to a worldwide intelligence gathering system used by the CIA and in Presidential daily briefings.
Upon retirement, his love to help others led him to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity in Plainfield, N.J., where he eventually became the local director.
He was an extraordinary husband, father and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at New Covenant Community Church, 78 Somerset Drive, Weyers Cave, VA 22846, followed by burial at Elk Run Cemetery, East Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827. Pastor Jim Logan officiating.
The funeral service will also be live-streamed and can be viewed on the funeral home's website, www.johnsonfs.com. by clicking on Tribute Wall.
