Joseph Vincent Struse Jr.
Joseph Vincent Struse Jr., 68, of Rockingham, died Dec. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born May 24, 1953, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a son of the late Joseph Vincent and Stella Katzmer Struse Sr.
He retired as a police officer from NYPD. He was an exceptional carpenter and craftsman. Joseph loved his family and animals. He was a USMC Veteran.
On Feb. 1, 1975, he married the former Susan Veldran, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Dorman of New Market; a son, Brian Struse of Orange, Conn.; three grandchildren, Jacob, Elijah, and Adam Horowitz; a brother, John Struse of New York; and a sister, Kathy Johnson, of West Virginia.
Father Silvio Kaberia will conduct a Catholic Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg, Va. Burial will follow at Fellowship Community Cemetery near Harrisonburg.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Sunday, Dec. 26, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
