Joseph Virgil (JV) Clontz, 86, of Shenandoah, previously of NOVA, left his earthly home on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
He was born in Marion, N.C., on May 30, 1934. In addition to his parents, Virgil Clontz and Pearl Wright Clontz, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Ryman and Bonnie Walker and a brother, Dwight Clontz.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Herring Clontz, whom he married July 15, 1962; three children, Joseph Dwayne Clontz and wife, Tammy, of Locust Grove, Va., Faye Coppage and husband, Floyd, of Shenandoah, Va., and Krystal Smelser (Nick) of Shenandoah, Va.; a brother, Harold Clontz of Stafford, Va.; five grandchildren, Robby Clontz (Anna) of Spotsylvania, Va., Cody Clontz (Rachel) of Kansas City, Mo., Dustin Clontz of Shenandoah, Va., Sara Steppe (Thomas) of Locust Grove, Va., and Amanda Coppage of Shenandoah, Va.; nine great-grandchildren, Daren Coppage, Landon Campbell, Aubrey Kibler, Hannah Orebaugh, Westen Clontz, Kaislee Clontz, Aliyah Jenkins, Owen Trivett and Charlie Clontz and another on the way.
JV was a U.S. Army Veteran, who served in the Korean War and was a member of Masonic Lodge 182 of Manassas.
Pastor Dickie Campbell will conduct a funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at George Comer Cemetery in Shenandoah, Va. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sentara Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Lily of the Valley Church, 426 N. 5th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
