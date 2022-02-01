Julie Ann Callahan, 51, of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Va., passed away on Jan. 15, 2022. She was born on Nov. 16, 1970, to Gilmore Hatcher and Carolyn Thomas.
Julie was a unique and one of a kind person. She was highly intelligent and was fluent in Spanish. In fact, she had a knack for being able to quickly learn foreign languages just by living in a region where they were spoken. Julie quickly picked up the German language during a stint of time that she lived in Germany while serving in the United States Air Force. She also had a simple, great, sense of humor and could make anyone around her laugh. Julie was a very hard worker and the simple, country life was always good enough for her. Julie was loved by all who knew her!
She is preceded in death by her father, Gilmore Hatcher. She leaves behind numerous immediate family members to cherish her memory. Her mother, Carolyn Thomas. Her husband, Tom Callahan. Her children, Autumn Rose Mozingo of Alaska and Vincent Blanchard of Bridgewater, Va. Her sisters, Dedra, Laura, and Cristy, and her brother, Bo. In addition to these, she leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
Julie's family received friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Cleveland Tennessee Chapel of Companion Funeral Home. A celebration of Julie's life was held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the funeral home chapel followed by a burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.
You are invited to share a personal memory of Julie or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com.
Companion Funeral & Cremation Service and the Cody family are honored to assist Julie's family with these arrangements.
