Junior Elwood Bazzle, 89, of Broadway, died Jan. 31, 2023, at his home. He was born July 14, 1933, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Lester E. and Cecila Cave Bazzle.
He worked as a machine operator for Virginia Dehydrating Company. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
On June 14, 1971, he married the former Lena Dinges, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Paul Binion of Linville; two daughters, Lena Dennison of New Market and Linda Campbell of Stanley; six grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother, Leroy Bazzle of Broadway.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Bazzle.
Pastor Rob Nykamp will conduct a graveside service 3 p.m. Friday at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Endless Caverns.
There will not be any services at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
