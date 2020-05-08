Justin Elliott Ciccone died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born June 22, 1985, in Olney, Maryland, and he was the son of Brion David Ciccone and Jacqueline Elliott Brown Ciccone. He grew up in Harrisonburg, graduated from HHS in 2003, and played football for the Blue Streaks. He briefly served in the U.S. Army. From 2014 to 2019, he made Colorado his second home and was on his way back to Denver after one year and a day with his family in Virginia. He worked most recently at Clementine’s and for Capstone Logistics at Sysco. Justin traveled frequently to outdoor music festivals and shared his passions for music, art, nature, fun, and happiness with hundreds of friends across the country. He dispensed strong hugs and challenging ideas, found joy in his successes and warmth in his relationships, and looked for peace in many places. He was a friendly, bright, proud, and intense young man with a big and loving heart and the spirit of a warrior.
He will be immensely missed by his parents; his grandfather, Harry Lee Brown, Jr.; his brothers, Nicholas Lee Brown Ciccone and Cameron Grayson Ciccone; sister-in-law, Sarah Harold Ciccone; nieces, Cienna Lee Ciccone and Leia Lynn Ciccone, and several dear cousins. In addition to his family, he leaves behind many heartbroken friends. His dog Marley longs for his touch.
“Standing on the moon with nothing left to do. Lovely view of heaven, but I'd rather be with you.”
There will be no services. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.