Keith Winters Irvine, 86, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Marlinton, W.Va., on May 2, 1935, a son of the late Connie (Irvine) and Emmet Irvine.
He retired from the Waynesboro City School System where he worked in the maintenance department. Keith also worked at Westinghouse and Riddlebergers in Waynesboro and served in the U.S. Air Force where he attained the rank of Senior Airman.
He was united in marriage to Mary Louise (Winegard) Irvine on Dec. 22, 1956, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Keith is survived by two daughters, Deborah Louise Mejia of Grottoes and Sharon Lee Irvine, also of Grottoes; a son, Daryl Keith Irvine and wife, Ricki, of Penn Laird; a sister, Shirley Taylor and husband, Ronnie, of Grottoes; a brother, Gary Carroll of Grottoes; three grandchildren, Josh Irvine, Cameron Irvine and Casey Irvine; two great-grandchildren, Joshua Irvine and Peyton Irvine; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tony Lynn Hoover, and several siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sept. 1, 2021, at St. Paul's Cemetery in Weyers Cave with Jacob McAlister officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Fire Department, PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
