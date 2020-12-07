Kenneth Albert Cook, 71, of New Market, died Dec. 4, 2020, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. Kenneth was born Sept. 19, 1949, in Stuart, Okla., and was a son of the late Faris Edward and Velma Lee Maynard Cook.
He worked for Howell Metal. He served in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1971. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the New Market American Legion.
On Sept. 19, 1981, he married the former Vearl Eagle, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Karen Fleming of Fort Seybert, W.Va.; two stepsons, Robert Gutierrez of Quicksburg, Va., and James Gutierrez of New Market; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Howard Cook, Cyril Cook and Darrin Cook and a sister, Wilma Crowder.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
A service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Seating will be limited to the family first. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Kenneth will be open for viewing Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required at viewing and funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1061, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Online condolence may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
