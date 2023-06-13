Kenneth Andrew Morris
Kenneth Andrew Morris, 92, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Willow Estates Retirement Home in Penn Laird. He was born March 7, 1931, and was the son of the late Delmar and Elizabeth Taylor Morris.
On May 23, 1953, he married Retha Ann (Foltz) Morris, who preceded him in death on Sept. 11, 2018. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Morris Hensley, and a sister, Nanci Petry.
Kenneth served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He attended Newport Church of the Brethren in his youth. He loved Lionel Trains, train shows as well as showing, buying and selling trains. He was an avid photographer of old trains. Kenneth enjoyed the Blue Ridge Parkway, feeding the ducks on his pond but his most enjoyable time was with his family and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Ann Cunningham and husband, Bucky, of Shenandoah; son, Ronald Morris and wife, Sharon, of Bridgewater; sister, Mary Lee Taylor of Waynesboro; son-in-law, Doug Hensley; grandchildren, Michael Cunningham and wife, Sandy, Christy Shifflett, Amy Williams, Jeremy Cunningham and wife, Whitney, Chad Hensley and wife, Jessi, Monica McGee and husband, Brandon; great-grandchildren, Chris Williams, Ben Williams, Rachael Cunningham, Daniel Cunningham, Tyler Shifflett, Kara Cunningham, Cole Cunningham, Briana Hensley, Maci Hensley, Ella Hensley and Chase Hensley, Merrick McGee.
The casket will remain closed.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
