Kenneth Burton Propst Jr., 75, of Penn Laird, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Propst was born July 1, 1945, in Moyers, W.Va., and was a son of the late Kenneth Burton Sr. and Retha Moyers Propst. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Nathan and Leland Propst.
Kenneth was a United States Marine Veteran and an involved member and Deacon of Garbers Church of the Brethren. He was employed with the D.C. Fire Department, retiring after 21 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, antiques, and making crosses and whittling walking sticks to give to his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Propst; daughters, Sonya Smoot and husband, Mark, and Melanie Davis and husband, Jimmy; brothers, Bruce Propst, Gary Propst and wife, Jenny, and Ricky Propst and wife, Paula; grandchildren, Kelsey Smoot, Mark Smoot Jr., Colin Davis and Abigail Davis, as well as his canine companion, Moe, and feline companion, Mally.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastors Ken Dolan and Walt Crull officiating. Interment will follow at Beaver Creek Brethren Church Cemetery.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Garbers Church of the Brethren or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
