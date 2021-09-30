Kenneth Edward Nichols, 70, of Luray, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
He was born April 5, 1951, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Johnny Nichols and Dorothy J. Lam Nichols.
Mr. Nichols was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
He is survived by two daughters, Stacy Nichols and Shana Nichols, both of Luray; two sons, Kenneth Nichols of West Virginia and Michael Nichols of Luray; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton by the Rev. James Kite.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Bradley Funeral Home.
