Kenneth Hilbert Heishman Sr., 87, of Penn Laird, departed his Earthly Home very peacefully, to go to his Heavenly Home, on Jan. 29, 2021, while at his residence.
Mr. Heishman was born March 10, 1933, in Staunton, and was the oldest son of nine children to the late Thomas and Margie Hilbert Heishman.
Kenneth grew up in Wardensville, W.Va. and Broadway, Va. before going to serve in the United States Navy. After returning from the service, he went to work for the BFGoodrich Tire Company and became store manager of several different company stores. In 1970, he opened Heishman’s Blue Ridge Tire in Harrisonburg, operating this business with his family for almost 50 years until health problems prohibited him from doing so.
He was the founder of the Victory Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, using a store room to hold services until Pastor Buzzy Robertson was able to take over. Following, he pastored three churches, as the needs of vacant pulpits came to pass, in Elkton, McGaheysville, and recently until three years ago, Shady Grove Baptist Church in Orange, Va. He loved the Lord and wanted others to know Him as well. He was active in doing his part to share the Gospel, ministering to customers at his business, giving out Gospel tracts, supporting many missionaries, and his local church, Peoples Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Colvin Heishman; children, Margie Fauls and husband, Greg, David Heishman and wife, Amy, and Kenny Heishman and wife, Mary; siblings, Sam, Karen, Bernelle, Richard, and Tom; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Mark, Joyce, and Wayne.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Peoples Baptist Church in Penn Laird with Pastor Jay Hanger officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
There will be a viewing and the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peoples Baptist Church, 3523 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
