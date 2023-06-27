Kenneth "Kenny" Ray Arey, 72, of Grottoes, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 26, 1950, and was a son of the late Richard Arey and Betty (Hawkins) Arey, who survives of Bridgewater.
Kenny had retired from Walker Manufacturing after 22 years of service and had served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 632.
Kenny was united in marriage on April 20, 2012, to Sandra (Cootes) Arey, who survives.
Kenny is also survived by a stepdaughter, Virginia (Jorge "Flex") Glover; six grandchildren, Heather (Colton) Mongold, Nathsha (Ryan) Shumaker, Lyndsey (Mike) Burgess, Christopher (Michael) Celmer, Josie Smith, and Sebastian (Myka) Smith; six great-grandchildren, Ryley, Lilly, Oliver, Keegan, Kai, and Savannah; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Shumaker; special grandson, Sebastian Smith and friends, Sue Ann Sheets and Jerry Smith.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Dale Shumaker, and an aunt, Dorothy Hawkins.
A service celebrating Kenneth's life will be held Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Pastors Jerry Smith and Hollis Dodge officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.