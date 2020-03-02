Kenneth Kirvan Kump
Kenneth Kirvan Kump, 80, a resident of New Market, Va., passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his residence following a short battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Services and burial for Mr. Kump will be conducted privately.
Mr. Kump was born in the Marlboro community of Frederick County, Va., on June 24, 1939, a son of the late Garr Henry and Lola Alice Cooley Kump.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and then became a diesel mechanic working at Stickley’s Garage in Middletown, Va. He worked at Jarrell’s Truck Plaza at Doswell, Va., then Holly Farms/Tyson Food until retirement. Upon retirement, he delivered golf carts for Virginia Golf Cart and worked for Harrisonburg Honda and Hyundai transferring cars. Mr. Kump loved fishing, making white oak baskets and enjoying his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Garland Kump, Lewis Kump, Paul Kump, Dorothy Kump, Carrie White Heishman and Florence Kump White.
Survivors include his loving wife, Caroline Bauserman Kump of New Market, Va.; his children, Michael William Kump (Vickie) of Harrisonburg, Va., and Christopher Stewart Kump (Jeremy) of Brookline, N.H.; his grandchildren, Tyler Jennings Kump, Austyn Elizabeth Kump, Cameron Dale Kump and Jayne Victoria Kump; his siblings, Dumpy Kump (Kathy) of Lebanon Church, Va., and Betty McDonald of Winchester, Va., along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Cedar Creek Christian Church Cemetery Fund.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, Va., is serving the family of Mr. Kump.
