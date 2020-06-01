Kenneth L. Weakley
Kenneth Lee Weakley, 96, of Stanley, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, after several years of declining health. He was born Nov. 7, 1923, in Stanley and was a son of the late Ernest W. and Flossie Pettit Weakley.
A lifelong resident of Pine Grove, Kenneth worked as a stone and brick mason. He was a dedicated and faithful servant of the Lord and a member of the St. George’s Episcopal Church in Pine Grove.
Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Army, having served with Patton’s 945th Field Artillery Battalion, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and assisted liberation of the Flossenburg Concentration Camp.
On April 9, 1946, he married Lula Belle Jenkins Weakley, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three children, Cheryl Comer (Kinley) of Shenandoah, Larry Weakley (Kathy) of Stanley, and Donna Belle Dove (Ronnie) of Broadway; three sisters, Jackie “Effie” Alsop of St. Louis, Mo., Linda Weakley of Stanley, and Doris Thompson of Greenfield, Ind.; two brothers, Carroll “Tip” Weakley of Richmond and Steward “Jerry” Weakley of Martinsburg, W.Va.; five grandsons, Allen Comer (Donna) of Amissville, David Comer (Dina) of Cape Carol, Fla., Keith Weakley (Sandi) of Stanley, Aaron Weakley (Amy) of Luray, and Chris Dove (Michelle) of New Market; nine great-grandchildren, Joshua Comer (Riana), Hannah Lewis (Andrew), Alexis Dayton (Glenn), Cassie Weakley, Allie Weakley, Emilee Weakley, Mason Comer, Mackenzie Rollins and Brayden Dove; six great-great-grandsons, Laiken Griffith, Jude Comer, Christopher Comer, Carson Dayton, Nolan Comer and Elijah Lewis; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as special friends of the family, Gary Jenkins and Dennis Jenkins. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Virgil Pettit, Granville Weakley and Garland Weakley; and two sisters, Mary “Nede” Wash and Lucille “Jenny” Bobsin.
A private graveside service was conducted Saturday, May 30, at the Weakley Family Cemetery in Stanley by Pastor Brian Hasse. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, 933 W. Main St., the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, 190 E. Main St. or to the Life Care Center of Page Valley, 21 N. Deford Ave., Luray, VA 22835.
