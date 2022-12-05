Kenneth Leroy Nelson, 81, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 26, 1941, in Brandywine, W.Va., and was a son of the late Herbert Wilson Nelson and Ruby Mae Simmons Nelson.
He was a 1961 graduate of Franklin High School and a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for two years. He worked at Marvel Poultry and IMCO, was a farmer and raised poultry for Wampler, Rockingham, Rocco and Pilgrim’s Pride. He was a member of the NRA and the West Virginia Farm Bureau and was a supporter of the Potomac Highlands Wounded Warriors Outreach project. He was Brethren by faith and had attended Thorn Chapel Church of the Brethren and Crummett’s Run Church of the Brethren.
On April 25, 1964, he married Naomi “Ruth” Simmons Nelson, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Lori Michele Roberson (Lee) of Sugar Grove; one sister, Janice Hiett (Ed) of Brandywine; two brothers, Keith Nelson (Phyllis) of Mount Solon, Va., and Jim Nelson (Gladys) of Harrisonburg; and a grandson, Jayden Lee Roberson.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon “Sherry” Marston; one half sister, Violet Brimmerman; and two half brothers, Paul Simmons and William Hartman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 with Pastor Pat Godfrey officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin with military graveside honors accorded by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Fork Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 55, Sugar Grove, WV 26815 or Potomac Highlands Wounded Warriors Outreach Project, P.O. Box 1225, Buckhannon, WV 26201.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
