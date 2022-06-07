Kenneth Ray Graff, 86, of Luray, formerly of Shenandoah, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
He was born Sept. 25, 1935, in Perryville, Mo., and was a son of the late Charles Graff and Eunice Fahnestock Schade.
Mr. Graff was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed as a teacher for 30 years for Page County Public Schools. He began his teaching career at Grove Hill, Shenandoah Elementary and then moved to Page and Luray high schools.
Mr. Graff pastored Rileyville Church of the Brethren for 30 years, and served as a part-time pastor at Trinity Church of the Brethren and Oak Hill Church of the Brethren in Fort Valley.
On Nov. 9, 1956, he married Phyllis Marie Martz Graff, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are five daughters, Teri Stephens and husband, Sam, of Fort Valley, Rosemarie G. Kearns and husband, Allen, of Stanley, Kimberly Baker and husband, Jamie, of Stanley, Sharon Johnson and husband, Tim, of Franklin, Tenn., and Donna Viall and husband, Gary, of Falls Church; a sister, Rosaline Dewaard of Denver, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Jerod Stephens and wife, Tayler, of Edinburg, Eric Stephens of Fort Valley, Jordan Baker and wife, Anelia, of Stanley, Courtney Robbins and husband, William, of Memphis, Tenn., Micah Baker of Oregon, Isaac Baker and wife, Maddie, of Harrisonburg, Alexandra Johnson of Tennessee, and Ian Johnson of Tennessee; and six great-grandchildren, Kora, Lane, Luke, Briar, Anna Kate and Jack.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Newport Church of the Brethren by Pastor Jamie Baker, Pastor Duane Painter, Pastor Earl Painter, Pastor Duke McCaffery and Keith Higgs. Burial will be in the Newport Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church of choice in his memory.
