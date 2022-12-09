Kenneth Richard Keister, 82, of Clarkesville, Ga., formerly of Elkton, Va., passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Mr. Keister was born April 11, 1940, in Brandywine, W.Va. and was the son of the late Captain Theodore Keister and Pauline Keister Moyers.
In 1957, the family moved to Rockingham County. In 1960, Mr. Keister enlisted in the United States Air Force, working as a hydraulics mechanic. He served our country until 1964, and then returned home to Harrisonburg. Following his return from the service, Ken spent the next 30 years raising his family of four children before following his dreams and returning to his second home in Florida. He had a great love for all of his family near and far, but an even greater love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We can find peace knowing that he is at peace.
He is survived by children, James and wife, Emily Keister, Sarah Keister Seal and Adam Keister, all of Elkton; the mother of three of his children, Dixie Keister; three grandchildren, Lexi Seal of Raleigh, N.C., Annalise and Cain Seal, both of Elkton; niece, Victoria Verwey and family of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Cynthea Panzarino and family of Tallahassee, Fla.; as well as his special family in Clarkesville, Ga., whom he spoke of often and loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Eugene Moyers; wife of the past 12 years, Pat Deboise; a daughter, Linda Keister; and a sister, Judi Fitzhugh.
Keeping with his wishes he will be cremated and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A very special thank you to Graceful Living Assisted Care Facility in Clarkesville, Ga. for the care that was given.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.