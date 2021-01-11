Kenneth Wayne Demastus, 72, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Demastus was born July 1, 1948, in Baltimore, Md., and was a son of the late Herman and Vella Moyers Demastus.
He served during the Vietnam War as a helicopter mechanic and was a proud member of the Vietnam Veterans 1061. In 2013, he retired from James Madison University, where he worked as a small engine mechanic. In his spare time, Ken loved to tell jokes, some of which his wife, Betty, had heard for the 100th time (which she always smiled and shook her head at), spending time with his family and watching his favorite TV shows. He was a member of the Singers Glen Ruritans and Senior Citizens Club as well as Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church.
On Aug. 1, 1975, he married the former Betty Jane Simmons, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Timothy Michael Demastus of Singers Glen; siblings, Carris Lam and husband, Jim, of Harrisonburg, Loretta June Fleming and husband, Pete, of Timberville, Marsha Ritchie of Timberville, John Demastus of Harrisonburg and Bill Demastus and wife, Beverly, of Timberville; his beloved dogs, “Toby” and “Tucker”; two sisters-in-law, Lori Ann Simmons and Janice Lynn Simmons of Harrisonburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Demastus was preceded in death by a sister, Mitzi Hallquist, and a brother, David Demastus.
Pastor John Neff will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Singers Glen Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Friends may pay their respects Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
