Kenneth W. Huffman
Kenneth W. Huffman, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Nov. 1, 2020. He was born May 13, 1940, and was the eldest son of Weldon and Mae Huffman.
Ken grew up in Weyers Cave, Va., on a dairy farm with his parents and two brothers, Gary and Sam. He graduated from Bridgewater College in 1961, then moved to Richmond, Va. In 1963, he spent six months in the U.S. Coast Guard aboard the USCGC Chincoteague, then six years in the Reserves.
Ken dedicated 40 years to the Accounting profession. Seven with Mitchell Wiggins in Richmond and 33 in Harrisonburg with Keeler & Phibbs, later known as Phibbs, Burkholder, Geisert & Huffman, the last 13 as managing partner. He served as president of the Blue Ridge Chapter of CPAs & the Virginia Society of CPAs, on committees of the American Institute of CPAs and Polaris International, and four years on the Virginia State Board of Accountancy, with one as chairman.
Ken is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alice Gayle Elliott Huffman; son, Greg Huffman and wife, Karen Bradley Huffman of Charlottesville, Va., and their sons, Reid, Jake and Curt; daughter, Susan Kinter Jenkins and husband, Wesley Jenkins of Richmond, Va., and their children, Julia and Thomas; and his brothers, Gary Huffman and Sam Huffman.
Ken was a long-standing member of the Lion’s Club, Saints and Sinners, and the Spotswood Country Club, where he served 12 years on the Board of Directors and as president in 1976. He enjoyed playing golf with his son, grandsons, and friends, and went on an annual golf trip to Pinehurst with a faithful group friends many years. Ken loved history, particularly of the Shenandoah Valley and the Civil War, and enjoyed visiting historic sites and museums. Ken loved traveling--he accomplished his bucket list of visiting all 50 United States of America, and he and Gayle took numerous trips abroad with friends. He enjoyed time at Smith Mountain Lake, spending many hours pulling kids on wake boards and inner tubes. And as anyone who knew him would know, Ken adored his grandchildren, and they him.
The family will receive friends between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Pete Hartwig officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Weyers Cave.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
For those who choose, Wednesday’s funeral service will be available through Zoom and the information may be found and condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
