Kenneth Wayne Honeycutt, 74, of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
He was born in Harrisonburg on March 18, 1947, and was a son of the late Joseph and Hazel (Vandevender) Honeycutt.
Ken was a real estate broker and owned and operated University Realty. He served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War and received a purple heart. Ken graduated from James Madison University with his Bachelors of Individual Science in 1999. He was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
He was united in marriage on Nov. 27, 1986, to Sally Ann (Muiderman) Honeycutt.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Sarah Honeycutt and Angela Woodward and husband, Corey; sister, Barbara Conger; and brother, Van B. Honeycutt.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Honeycutt.
A service will be held at a later date at Quantico National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.