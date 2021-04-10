Kenneth Wright Shifflett
Kenneth Wright Shifflett, age 69, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. A son of the late Owen Wright Shifflett and Doris Shank Shifflett Gainer, he was born in Harrisonburg on Saturday, March 8, 1952.
Mr. Shifflett graduated from Turner Ashby High School with the class of 1971. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served 20 years, retiring as Master Sergeant. His second career was driving a truck with Wetsel Seed Company then later BFG Supply in Harrisonburg. Ken was a dedicated member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave. Ken was known to have a good sense of humor and enjoyed playing poker in his spare time.
On Aug. 4, 1977, he married Elva E. May, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Kenan Shifflett and wife, Jena Persico, of Ashburn, Va.; two daughters, Kendra Koneski of Harrisonburg and Janelle Shifflett and husband, Will Croson, of Kearneysville, W.Va.; step-father, Eddie Gainer of Mount Crawford; two brothers, George E. Shifflett and wife, Peggy, of Weyers Cave, and Dennis W. Shifflett and wife, Cheryl, of Harrisonburg, and four grandchildren, Xavier, Aidyn, Sienna Koneski, and Sawyer Croson.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Bethany United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave, with the Rev. Don Hawks officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany Food Pantry, 3700 Lee Highway, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
