Kirby Franklin Smith Jr., 97, of Timberville, Va., died Jan. 8, 2020. He was born Oct. 11, 1922, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Kirby Franklin Sr. and Bessie Virginia Miller Smith.
Kirby owned Timberville Auto Parts for 50 years and also worked as a mechanic at Simmers Garage in Timberville, which later became Timberville Auto Parts. He received a commercial diploma from Shenandoah College in Dayton, Va. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force from Dec. 18, 1942, to March 16, 1946. Kirby was a member and deacon of Broadway Presbyterian Church and served formerly as a trustee at Trinity United Church of Christ in Timberville. He served as a councilman in Timberville for a number of years and was a member of the Timberville Lions Club.
Surviving is his wife, the former Mary Elizabeth Simmers.
Also surviving are one son, E.L. Smith, and two daughters, Bette Carol Smith and Ann Bess Smith.
He was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.
Pastors Don Smith and John McDonald will conduct a memorial service Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Broadway Presbyterian Church in Broadway. He was cremated and will be buried privately at Weaver’s Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 366, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
