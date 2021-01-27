Kirby Rickard Jr.
Kirby Rickard Jr., 87, of Stanley, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. He was born Nov. 18, 1933, in Orange and was a son of the late John Rickard and Florence Bailey Rickard.
Kirby worked as a maintenance supervisor for Shenandoah National Park for 40 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
On Sept. 5, 1964, he married Beatrice McCoy Rickard, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Timmy Rickard of Stanley; a daughter, Melissa Furman and husband, Terry, of Stanley; one brother, Glen Rickard of Rileyville; two sisters, Shirley Miller of Rileyville and Geneva Guill of North Carolina; a granddaughter, Holly R. Furman of Ohio; and one grandson, Zachary R. Furman of Stanley. He was preceded in death by a brother, Hulbert Daniel Rickard.
A private graveside service will be conducted Thursday, Jan. 28, at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley by Duane Painter.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Stanley, VA 22851.
