Kyle Edward Beaghan Jr.
Kyle Edward Beaghan Jr. of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 4, 1941, in Shenandoah, Va., Kyle spent most of his life surrounded by the beauty of the mountains.
He graduated from Page County High School and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. A short time later he joined the United States Air Force (1959-1962) and was stationed in Ramstein, Germany. During his years in the Air Force, he had a very successful baseball career as a pitcher for the Ramstein Rams base team where he won Air Force wide tournaments all over Europe. Upon his honorable discharge, Kyle was offered a minor league contract, but chose to return to the Valley, where he was employed by DuPont as a supervisor for 37 years until his retirement.
Kyle was a lover of all sports, a longtime bowler, and an avid outdoorsman. When he wasn’t in a gym, on the field, or in a bowling alley, he was most happy camping, fishing, hunting, or befriending/saving animals. He was a hard worker, loyal friend and loving father. He gave generously of his time and talents to those he loved.
Kyle is survived by his three sons: Benton L. Beaghan (Alba), Kyle E. Beaghan III (Laura), and Sean P. Beaghan, as well as his two daughters, Jaclyn B. Bergeron (Blake) and Tara R. Beaghan, and their mother, Ruth Ann Beaghan. He had eight loving grandchildren, whom he adored: Grayson (Christa) Beaghan and Natalie Beaghan, Anthony Beaghan, all of Georgia, Taylor Maggiore of Connecticut, Mackenzie and Abby Beaghan of Georgia, Lillian and Samuel Bergeron of Tennessee and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Charlotte Beaghan of Georgia. He is also survived by his loving companion of the last 14 years, Margaret Baber, and her daughter, Angie Ponton; as well as countless relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle Edward Beaghan Sr. and Lena Virginia Beaghan.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be a graveside service held for the immediate family only at Shenandoah Methodist Cemetery, Shenandoah, Va., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. We hope to celebrate his life with all of his family and friends at a later time.
We are so thankful for the outpouring of love and support we have been shown over these last difficult weeks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Kyle to The Wildlife Center of Virginia, PO Box 1557, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or online at www.wildlifecenter.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
