L. Todd Collier, 53, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born in Pearisburg, Va., on May 28, 1966, and was a son of Fred and Jacqueline Collier, of Arlington, Tenn.
Todd was the pastor at Acorn Christian Church in Harrisonburg. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Persian Gulf war, and was presented the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Navy Achievement Medal. He served his community as a member of the Dayton Town Council, and Turner Ashby Band Boosters and Choir.
Todd celebrated 30 years of marriage to Julia Collier, of Dayton.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are three children, Nathaniel Jacob Collier of Edmond, Okla., Sarai Blake Collier, of Raleigh, N.C., and Abigail "Jay" Grace Collier, of Dayton, Va., and his brother, Brad Wood Collier, of Houston, Texas.
A celebration of Todd's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Acorn Christian Church, 1570 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
