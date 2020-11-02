Landon Raymond Walker
Landon Raymond Walker of Bridgewater, Va., formerly of Maurertown, Va., passed away Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born in Washington, D.C., on March 10, 1924, the son of the late Esta Gochenour Walker and Raymond William Walker.
He was united in marriage to Frances Stine Walker on Aug. 3, 1946. They were married for over 74 years prior to her Aug. 15, 2020, death.
Landon is survived by their children: Carol, Tricia, Dave, Randy and wife, Cindy. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and his brother, Douglas and his wife, Beverly. He was predeceased by his sisters, Cleta Smith and Jean Jackson and a great-grandson, Greyson.
While living in Maurertown, he was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, where he served as a trustee for 30 years. He was a member of the St. Luke-Fairview and Bridgewater Ruritan clubs for 60 years. He was employed as a U.S. Postal rural letter carrier for 28 years.
Landon was proud to have served his country during WWII with the rank of Sergeant with the 63rd Division in France and Germany, where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart Medal. He was a member of the American Legion No. 199 of Woodstock, Va. for 52 years.
A private family graveside service with military rites will be held at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, Nov. 28, with The Rev. Joe Fleming presiding. Friends of the family are invited to an “open and heated tent” Celebration of the Lives of Landon and Frances following the service from 1:30 to 3 p.m. A COVID-safe protocol will be followed and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of the deceased to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church c/o Susan Fleming, Treasurer, 3055 Fairview Road, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Bridgewater Retirement Community HealthCare Foundation, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
