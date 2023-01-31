Larry Allen Mohler, 75, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Mohler was born Sept. 22, 1947, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Russell Golden Mohler Sr. and Hilda Mae Dove Mohler.
He grew up in Singers Glen, Va. and was a long-time resident of Harrisonburg. Larry was a proud Vietnam veteran, who served in the United States Army as a wheel and track mechanic from 1967-1970, receiving an honorable discharge. He worked at Shenandoah’s Pride for 19 years where he later retired. His friends and family will remember how proudly he looked back upon his service to the country, as well as his lifelong love of the New York Yankees and his passion for restoring vintage cars.
Surviving are a daughter, Nina Mohler of Broadway; siblings, Russell G. Mohler Jr. of Broadway and Linda Freeman of Harrisonburg; and two nephews, Wyatt Freeman and Matt Freeman.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Samuel Mohler, who passed away Feb. 11, 1967.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will be closed.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren Cemetery with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
