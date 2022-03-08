Larry Eugene Cameron Sr., 83, of Covington, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at LewisGale Hospital-Alleghany. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jane.
Larry was born Aug. 6, 1938, in Warren County, Pa., the son of the late Murray D. and Myrtle Gross Cameron.
He served his country as a member of the United States Army. A resident of Covington for 60 years, Larry was employed by Westvaco for 42 years prior to retirement. He was a former member and past master of the Covington Masonic Lodge No. 171 AF&AM and Kazim Shriners International.
Larry is survived by three children, Larry (Kim) Cameron Jr., Ingrid Cameron and Matthew Cameron, as well as two grandchildren, Tyler Cameron and Sarah (Brandon) Houff.
Larry was preceded in death by two brothers, Murray “Perk” Cameron and James B. Cameron.
A private Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Veterans Administration.
Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home; www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com.
