Larry Edward Moyers, 80, of Elkton, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton. He was born Sept. 9, 1942, in Fulks Run and was the son of the late Ernest “Shorty” Moyers and Goldie Ellen Carr Moyers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Roger and Robert “Bob” Moyers.
Larry graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1962 and then went on to serve our country in the United States Army, serving in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Harrisonburg VFW Post 632 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4150 in Harrisonburg. He attended Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton. Larry worked at Kawneer and retired from Valley Blox.
He is survived by his fianceé, Pat Williams Shifflett and her children, Sharon Senn and husband, Bruce, Stacey Morris and husband, Galen, Krista “Crissy” Shifflett and husband, Greg; her grandchildren, Tara and Emily Senn, Haden and Griffin Morris, Madison and Zachary Shifflett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with the Rev. Rudy Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Fulks Run.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
