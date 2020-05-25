Larry Edward Trobaugh, 76, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Born and raised in Harrisonburg, Va., he was the son of the late Edward and Doris (Harpine) Trobaugh and brother to Lynn Trobaugh.
Larry was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force overseas until 1969. He worked locally in Harrisonburg as a contractor for 10 years, but his true occupational passion was flying, which made up the majority of his career. A captain with Piedmont (and later USAir), Larry was known for his masterful command of the De Haviland Dash 8, which he flew for 17 years. He concluded his life in aviation with nearly 20,000 hours in the air.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sallye (Smith) Trobaugh and sons, Clark Trobaugh (Olesia) of Florida and Scott Trobaugh (Lisa) of Pennsylvania. Isaac, Ben, Annabelle, Emerson and Eli will remember him as a Grandaddy with a love of the outdoors, a sense of humor and a lot of fascinating stories.
In accordance with his wishes, a small family service will be held in June.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the White Rose Giving Circle (RMH Foundation).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.