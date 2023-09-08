Larry Edwin Winegard
Larry Edwin Winegard, 86, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Elkton, Va. and was the son of the late Sanford G. and Helen Shifflett Winegard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lowell Winegard and wife, Betty.
Larry was a shipping manager for Elkton Garment Co. for 33 years. He was a veteran proudly serving in the United States Navy. Larry was a square dance caller for more than 50 years. He traveled to different clubs throughout Virginia and West Virginia and for National Square Dance festivals. He owned and operated L.I.W. Western Apparel Store located in Elkton for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Idelma S. Winegard; daughters, Terri Good and husband, Kenneth, of Elkton and Lorie Winegard and companion, Mitch Biba, of Rotunda West, Fla.; a sister, Kay Shifflett and husband, Dale, of Elkton; grandchildren, Matthew Good of Harrisonburg and Daniel Good and wife, Annie, of Barboursville; great-grandchild, Lily Good; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Debbie Powell and Pastor Don Meadows officiating.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
