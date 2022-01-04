Larry Franklin Kertcher, 74, of McGaheysville, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Kertcher was born Feb. 11, 1947, in Baltimore, Md., and was the son of the late Franklin Emil and Valeska Kairis Kertcher.
Larry served our country with the United States Marine Corps. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Maryland and Master’s Degree in Air Pollution Control from West Virginia University. Larry started his career in air pollution control in Baltimore County, then the Maryland Department of the Environment and later the Environmental Protection Agency, receiving several national awards for his work.
Family was very important to Larry, weekends and holidays were always family time. He loved the national parks and introducing his children and grandchildren to them. He visited 50 of the 63 national parks in his lifetime. Serving the community was also important to Larry, he coached boys soccer for the Springfield Youth Organization for five years. He supported Boy Scouts for his son and grandson and spent many hours taking his daughter to horseback riding lessons. As an alumnus, he supported the University of Maryland and enjoyed attending football and basketball games.
In 2014, he retired to live in the Shenandoah Valley where he became an active member of the Massanutten Property Owners Association Planning Group and volunteered at the Elkton Area Food Bank. Larry, along with his wife, Judy, were members of McGaheysville United Methodist Church.
Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Judith Ann (nee Lovaas) Kertcher. They were married on Aug. 23, 1969. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Shaun Kertcher of Alexandria, Va.; a daughter, Kimberly Ferguson and husband, Anthony, of Buena Vista; a brother, Bruce Kertcher and wife, Sandra, of Calabash, N.C., and three grandchildren, Johnathan and Stephanye Fiornescente and Shea Ferguson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Ilgha Illunga officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
