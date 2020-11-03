Larry Lee Martin
Larry Lee Martin, 67, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Martin was born March 24, 1953, in Chicago, Ill., and was the son of the late Thomas Samuel and Mary Bennett Martin. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Martin; two sisters-in-law, Ardeliah Barnes and Brenda Rowlette; and a brother-in-law, David Rowlette.
Larry served our country in the U.S. Army and worked in construction. He loved spending time with his friends, listening to music, playing chess, grilling ribeye steaks, and cheering on the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Bulls.
He is survived by his wife, Evangeline Delores Rowlette-Hunt Martin; two daughters, LaKesha Martin of Chicago and Michaun Hunt of Harrisonburg; three grandchildren, Ashley Martin, Anthony Martin and Alysia Lash, all from Chicago; two great-grandchildren, Arynn Martin and Aria Martin; two sisters, Peggy Martin and Pamela Martin, both from Chicago; two brothers-in-law, Johnnie Lee Jr. (Barbara) of Waldorf, Md., and Robert Jackson (Lori) of Richmond, Va.; sister-in-law, Deborah Johnson of Syracuse, N.Y.; special niece, LaChone Pitchford of Chicago; special cousins, Fred Allgood Jr. of Staunton and Sheldon “Boogie” Allgood of Harrisonburg and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Dwight Blakey officiating.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.