Larry Leonard Thornburg, 77, of Fulks Run, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Services will be at a later date in Oklahoma.
He was born July 1, 1943, in California and was a son of the late Haydon and Ruthie Turman Thornburg.
Mr. Thornburg had served in the U.S. Army and was a retired industrial mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Gray Thornburg; a son, William Clark; four brothers and one grandchild.
At his request, Mr. Thornburg will be cremated.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Theis Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
