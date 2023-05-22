Larry Richard Altizer Sr., 79, of Weyers Cave, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at his home.
He was born Oct. 3, 1943, and was a son of the late Clarence and Irene (Simko) Altizer.
Larry had worked as a telephone technician for numerous telecommunications companies. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Larry loved to hunt, fish and just being on the water. One of his favorite places was at the Outer Banks at the Nags Head Pier. He enjoyed BBQ's, and having good times and a good drink with his family and friends.
Larry was united in marriage on Oct. 25, 2003, to Loretta (Cook) Altizer.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Rick Altizer Jr. and wife, Bettie, of Keezletown and Jason Altizer and wife, Karen, of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; a sister, Janis Altizer of Sterling; two granddaughters, Lindsey Altizer and Ashley Altizer; and six stepchildren, Cheryl Pinion, Lenice Lobato, Kelly Cook, Jimmy Anthony, Rocky Anthony and Monte Anthony.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
A service celebrating Larry's life will be held Thursday, May 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Fellowship Church with the Rev. W.L. "Sonny" Henkel officiating with military rites by the Dayton America Legion Post No. 27.
A special thanks to First Choice Hospice for their support and care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
