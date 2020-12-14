Larry Samuel Orebaugh, 86, of New Market, died Dec. 10, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born June 12, 1934, in Timberville, and was a son of the late Harold Orebaugh and Elizabeth Garber Orebaugh Frontz.
Larry was president of Battle Field Enterprises Inc. before retiring in 2007. He served in the Korean War on the Naval ship U.S.S. Gyatt. Larry was a member of the Timberville Church of the Brethren, where he served as a deacon, on the administrative board, and in the church choir. He was also past president and member of the New Market Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce and was a former member of the Timberville Town Council. Larry volunteered his time at the Life Care Center of New Market and at a hospital in Sebring, Fla.
On June 22, 1985, he married the former Eva Hanson, who preceded him in death on Sept. 4, 1996. On June 13, 1998, he married the former E. Burwell Neale, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Christine Orebaugh of Las Vegas, Nev., Errol Orebaugh of Richmond, Rhonda Orebaugh of New Market and Catherine Janning of Chesterfield; stepchildren, Adam Rucker of Winchester, Jason Rucker of Arlington, J.M. Neale III of New Market, Anne Preston Neale of Grottoes and Katherine Deavers of Tampa, Fla; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Lanny and Douglas Orebaugh, both of Timberville.
At Mr. Orebaugh’s request, his body was cremated and services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timberville Church of the Brethren, 145 Church St., Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
