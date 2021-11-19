Larry Scott “Scotty” Burtner of Bunker Hill Farms, Mount Solon, died Nov. 13, 2021, at age 73. He was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Feb. 13, 1948, a son of the late Wilma Elizabeth (Craun) and Edward Carl Burtner.
On Dec. 16, 1978, he was united in marriage to Patricia (Padi) Kelley, who survives.
He was a farmer, managing an operation with turkeys, cattle, sheep and hogs. He was affiliated with Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative Inc., the Va. Simmental Association, Virginia Cattlemen Association, Virginia Sheep Producers and the Augusta County Wool Pool.
He was a lifetime member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Mount Solon. Beside agriculture, his interests included reading agriculture related materials and local history, and having strong opinions relative to politics. He was a staunch Democrat.
His love of the land and animals began very early in life working with his father and wife on the fourth generation family farm. During high school he was an active member of the Buffalo Gap HS FFA. He won numerous state and national awards in Livestock and Poultry Judging. He enjoyed participating in youth livestock shows, showing cattle and other animals.
He was a graduate of Buffalo Gap High School and graduated with honors from West Virginia University with a BS, majoring in Animal Science. He served in the U.S. Army 1970-1972, with a year in Vietnam as a Chaplain's assistant.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joshua Burtner and girlfriend, Jess Higgins, of Mount Solon; daughter, Hannah Barnhill and her husband, Jonathan, of Buchanan, Va.; grandson, Grant Alexander Barnhill; sisters, Judy Burtner of Staunton, Va., and Patsy Aligood and her husband, Charles, of Lexington, Va.; a brother, Ed York and his wife, Carolyn, of Winchester, Ky.; 11 nieces and nephews with numerous great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, 3:00 p.m. on “Bunker,” at Bunker Hill Farms, 519 Bunker Hill Road, Mount Solon with The Rev. Jan Engler officiating.
Visitation with family is Saturday, Nov. 20, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Johnson Funeral Service, Bridgewater, Va. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Farm Aid, (Willie Nelson’s organization), 501 Cambridge St., Third Floor, Cambridge, MA 02141 in L. Scott Burtner’s name. Donations can also be made online at www.farmaid.org.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
