Larry Steven Clem, 75, of Elkton, passed away Nov. 27, 2021, at his home in Elkton. Larry was born Aug. 19, 1946, and was the son of the late Charles L. Clem Sr. and Virginia Mae Lucas Clem. Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Allen Clem; a brother, Charles L. Clem Jr.; and a sister, Donna Sue Lucas.
Larry grew up in Shenandoah and was a graduate of Page County High School. He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany. He was active in the Shenandoah Fire Department until moving to Elkton where he became a lifetime member of the Elkton Vol. Fire Company and Emergency Squad. He was a member of the Masons in Elkton and donated many pints of blood over the years. He loved to fish and was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He retired from Merck & Company after 28 years of service.
On June 19, 1977, he married Ada Jean “Jeanie” Price Clem, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Steven Clem of Elkton; daughters, Billie Jo “ B.J.” Merica and husband, Mark “Buck” Jr., Sherry Hall and husband, Wayne, all of Elkton; Candy Ryan of Shenandoah, raised like a sister in the Clem home; grandchildren, Dakota Hall and girlfriend, Brandie Dean, Jacob Merica and fiancée, Delanie Miller, Hallie Merica, Ryan Clem, April Hall and boyfriend, Chris Reeves; great-grandchildren, Myla Hall, Jahsiah Hall, Jude Reeves and Bryce Funk; a special nurse, Barbara Loker, who became like family over the years; a number of nieces and nephews and many many friends.
Pastor Barbara Hensley and Pastor Brad Lewis will conduct a memorial service 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Upper Room Church in Elkton.
Instead of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Elkton Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 152, Elkton, VA 22827.
Family and friends are welcome to visit the Clem home at any time.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
