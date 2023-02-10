Larry Thornton Tynes, age 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away Oct. 25, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va.
Born March 8, 1935, in Laurel, Miss., Larry was the son of the late Gycelle and Dorothy (Cowen) Tynes.
Graduating from West Tallahatchie High School in 1957, he entered Millsaps College for his undergraduate studies followed by Peabody Teachers College and soon after began his lifelong career as a music educator. After meeting and marrying his wife, Elaine LeDhu Gillespie, in Raleigh, N.C., where they were both teaching, the two moved to Boston, Mass., where he earned his Master's degree in Music at Boston University in 1969. Larry then went on to pursue a doctorate in Computers and Music at Michigan University, finishing as a PhD.abd in 1986.
Throughout his life, there was one constant: music. Majoring in music throughout higher education, he focused on trumpet and brass instruments but was also a talented multi-instrumentalist, playing a broad variety of instruments. He incorporated these skills in his methods classes for student teachers.
Larry joined the Army in Fort Jackson, S.C., where he was also in the band. He then worked as a marching band director and music teacher in the city school system. Shortly after a move to a new job in Raleigh, N.C., he met LeDhu at the church choir he joined. The two were married in 1966 before they departed to Boston to continue his Master's degree.
After completing his studies at Boston University in 1969, Larry and LeDhu ultimately moved to Harrisonburg, Va. in 1969, where he began his tenure as a music professor at the then Madison College (now James Madison University) music department. He taught at JMU for 30 years before retiring in 2000. During this period, he spent 10 years of his summer breaks working as a manager for the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival at Orkney Springs, Va.
Larry was also a member of First Presbyterian Church, their choir and a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (B.P.O.E.) Lodge No. 450.
After moving to Harrisonburg from Boston, Larry and LeDhu had two children: Jeffrey Scott Tynes (1969) and David Andrew Tynes (1974). They have also enjoyed traveling extensively in over 27 countries.
Along with his wife, LeDhu, at VMRC, Larry is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Tynes (Natasha) now of Rockville, Md. and David Tynes (Diana) now of Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico; his grandchildren by Jeffrey: Layla, Jakob, and Gabriel; his brother, Gycelle “Allan” Tynes and sister, Betty Lou Adamson, both of Seattle, Wash.
Honoring his wishes, Larry was cremated and a memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Strite Auditorium, Crestwood, 1401 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in memory of Larry to either the Save the Music Foundation or Music4Life charity organizations.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling services and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
