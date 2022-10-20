Larry W. Heatwole, 75, of Mooresville, Ind., passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 1, 1947, in Harrisonburg, Va., to his parents, Weldon and Agnes (Morris) Heatwole, where he spent 18 years of his life.
He married Agnes A. (Bible) Heatwole on Jan. 27, 1968. He was a resident of Mooresville for most of his life. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Agnes A. (Bible) Heatwole of Mooresville; three daughters, Dee Dee McCoy of Brownsburg, Dawn (Ken) Chitwood of Mooresville and Ashley (Dustin) Duke of Mooresville; seven grandchildren, Taylor Lawrence, Ty McCoy, Haley Chitwood, Kaitlyn McCoy, Trey McCoy, Camden Duke, and Kasie Chitwood; two great-granddaughters, Harper and Carsen; and one brother, Ronald Heatwole. Larry is preceded in death by both of his parents; and son-in-law, Ted McCoy.
Larry was a 1965 graduate of Montevideo High School in Virginia. He later joined the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Larry was an Electrical Engineer for Ford Motor Company for 20 years. He was a member of UAW Local No. 933 and American Legion Mooresville Post. Larry was involved with Mooresville Girls Softball for several years while attending and coaching his daughters teams. He enjoyed golfing any chance he got. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Family and friends may show their love and support from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. following visitation at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry will be laid to rest at White Lick Cemetery in Mooresville.
To send a condolence to the family or to share a story about Larry, please visit www.jonesfamilymortuary.com.
