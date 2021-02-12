Larry William Saufley, 74, of Rockingham, passed away peacefully, with his devoted wife of almost 51 years by his side, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Born on Nov. 7, 1946, in Harrisonburg, Va., he was a son of the late Billie O. and Winifred Oakes Saufley.
Larry graduated from Montevideo High School in 1965, attended Virginia Tech for three years, and graduated from University of Richmond magna cum laude in 1976 with a degree in Accounting. After holding several positions in Virginia and New Jersey, he retired from Merck & Co. Inc. in 2003. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
He loved golf, sports, especially Virginia Tech football and horse racing at Charles Town.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Schneider Saufley; his beloved son, William Bryan Saufley of Rockingham; his brother, Jeffrey O. Saufley and wife, Pamela, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; five nieces; one nephew and his grandcat, Psycho.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark Allen Saufley.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
