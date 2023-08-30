Lawrence Edward Cline, 98, passed away Aug. 26, 2023, at the Retreat at Fishersville.
He was born Aug. 5, 1925, in Dayton and was a son of the late Warren Frank and Wilda Virginia (Caricofe) Cline.
Lawrence grew up on a small farm in Dry Hollow where he learned to love farming and cattle. At the age of 19, he enlisted in the Army and served his country during World War II. After his discharge in 1946, Lawrence worked various jobs before starting his own painting contracting business in the 1960s. In his younger years, Lawrence enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing. He had many beagles throughout his life and is survived by his canine companion, Buddy Boy. He also raised beef cattle for most of his life and loved watching his cows and calves grazing in the fields. Those who knew him know that he always had a story to share with anyone who would listen.
Lawrence was also a proud husband, father and grandfather. He and Jean were blessed to celebrate 50 years of marriage before her death in 2014. In his final years, he spent many hours checking his cows and watching Orioles baseball with his son, Tim, and taste testing his grandson, Tyler's, cooking.
He was united in marriage on April 18, 1964, to Jean Louise (Landis) Cline, who preceded him in death July 2, 2014.
Surviving are his son, Timothy Cline and wife, Jill, and his grandson, Tyler Cline; and several nieces and nephews.
Lawrence was preceded in death by sons, David Cline and Timothy Cline; daughter, Rebecca Cline; brothers, Garland Cline and Ferman Cline; and sister Brownie Rodeffer.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel in Bridgewater with Wayne Wenger officiating. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery with military honors by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 1, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the VFW, American Legion, or any animal rescue organization in Lawrence's honor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.