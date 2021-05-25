Lawrence Gregory Hensley
Lawrence Gregory Hensley, age 82, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the home of his daughter. A son of the late Jefferson Whitfield Hensley Sr. and Dorothy Gray Hensley, he was born Tuesday, Aug. 9, 1938, in Elkton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Gloria Ann Hensley, on Feb. 28, 2018. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joann Dean.
Mr. Hensley graduated from Elkton High School and served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Korea following the Korean War. Lawrence began working for the railroad and continued a longstanding career with Norfolk Southern from where he retired in 1999. He took great pride in maintaining his lawn and property.
Mr. Hensley is survived by two daughters, April Cubbage and husband, Keith, of Luray and Michele Hensley and husband, Kevin Comer, of Harrisonburg; a brother, Jefferson “Buddy” Hensley Jr. of Elkton; two sisters, Barbara Knighton of Elkton and Patty Berry and husband, Doug, of Elkton; two granddaughters, Sydney Cubbage and Olivia Comer; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Rest Haven Community Cemetery in Shenandoah with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hensley residence, 1296 U.S. Highway 340 South, Shenandoah.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah Rescue Squad, 544 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849 or the Shenandoah VFW, Post 8613 Avis O. Comer, 1103 Viring St., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
